Boko Haram Is Not In Control Of Damasak, Army Insists

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigerian Army says reports that Boko Haram terrorists have overrun and are in control of Damasak is “blatant misinformation”.

This refutal comes on the heels of several reports suggesting that the insurgents have captured Damasak in Borno State, following two attacks in one week.

The latest attack which took place on Tuesday night is said to have stirred an exodus, with hundreds of residents fleeing into neighbouring Niger Republic.

Though the army confirmed the attack, authorities in the military say the terrorists were “effectively repelled”.

In a bid to dispel fear, the army released a video Thursday, showing the Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig-Gen SS Tilawan driving around the town earlier in the afternoon to assess the general situation.

Speaking further about the situation, army spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima said, “As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area and as can be seen in the attached video, the Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig-Gen SS Tilawan, is driving around the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation following the cowardly attack by the terrorists who sneaked in from the northern flank yesterday in active collaboration of some local informants.”

The army assured residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operations by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town.