One Killed During Attack On Private University In Kaduna, Says Commissioner

One person has been killed as gunmen attacked the Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

Mr. Aruwan during the visit to the school disclosed that the victim is a staff of the private university.

He said that the number of students abducted is yet to be ascertained, but will be confirmed after a headcount of the students.

Briefing journalists, he said, “Yesterday Tuesday 20th of April 2021, at 8:30 pm we received a distress call that armed bandits were attacking Greenfield University, troops and other security agencies were immediately deployed to the institution.

“The troops did not come in contact with the bandits because they escaped, unfortunately, a staff of the university was killed by the bandits.

“Furthermore, an unspecified number of students were kidnapped, as we speak we are still working around the general area so that we can get the actual figure”.

The commissioner assured residents that the military and security agencies are working round the clock for their release.

“We will keep you informed on other developments”, the commissioner added.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the university last night and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

The locals said that the university with about forty students population does not have enough security on the ground, despite being located in one of the epicentres of kidnapping, a situation which they believe made it easier for the bandits to gain easy access into the institution.

The academic institution, Greenfield University, is located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area, and also the first private university in the state established three years ago.

The latest incident is the first major attack that bandits will launch on communities around the Kaduna-Abuja Highway since 300 female soldiers were deployed to the general area in January this year.