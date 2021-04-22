Insecurity: Reps To Investigate Recurring Jailbreaks

The House of Representatives is set to investigate the incessant jailbreaks in the country.

The House is worried that the jailbreaks will only continue to fuel the insecurity in the country.

Hon. Chudy Momah raised the motion on Thursday during plenary.

His statement follows the most recent attack on April 5, where gunmen attacked the Nigerian Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters in Imo State, freeing an unspecified number of prison inmates.

After which the hoodlums set the facilities ablaze.

During the attack, one person suspected to be a fleeing inmate was hit by a bullet while carrying his travel bag.

His lifeless body was visibly seen on the ground in front of the correctional centre.

The gunmen also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters situated in Owerri and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

They were said to have operated from 1:00 am till 3:00 am during which they sang solidarity songs at the Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

IPOB has been blamed for the recent attacks on prisons and police stations in the South-East but the group has denied these claims, noting they are agitators, not gunmen.

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu revealed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) was behind the attacks.