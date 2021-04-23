Matawalle Condemns Attack On Zamfara Communities, Orders Assessment Of Damages

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has condemned the attack on some communities in the Magami District of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, the governor ordered an immediate stock-taking into the damages on the affected communities.

His statement comes after gunmen attacked four villages and killed about 80 people in two separate attacks.

Governor Matawalle described such as a callous act of terrorism mated to innocent people carrying out their legitimate businesses in search of food for their respective families.

“The government, therefore, condemned the act of terrorism targeted at law-abiding citizens who have been contributing to the development of the state in particular and the country in general.

“The government disturbed by the senseless killings, maiming, and general destruction of lives and property of the mostly farming communities had already condoled with the families of the victims of the dastardly act of the callous.

“The government regretted that the evil act happened when the government is making every effort to ensure the full return of peace and security in the state”, the statement read in parts.

He also noted that the government will support and assist the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was directed to as a matter of urgency, mobilise to the affected communities and provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

The government also implored security agencies in the state to collaborate with one another to provide the needed security to the areas and across the state.

The government also deemed it necessary to order for the immediate closure of the following markets beginning from today Thursday, April 22, 2021, until further notice.

The markets are:

1. Magami Market in Gusau Local Government

2. Dansadau Market in Maru Local Government

3. Wanke Market in Gusau Local Government

4. Dauran Market in Zurmi Local Government

Security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance. They are also ordered to deal, ruthlessly, with anyone found violating law and order within and around the affected markets.