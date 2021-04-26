Bandits Kidnap Two Women In Kaduna

Bandits have abducted two housewives during an attack in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have invaded Kofar Kuyambana low-cost Housing Estate in Zaria on Sunday night in large numbers on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically, before taking the victims away.

However, Kaduna state police command through its Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige said that two of the four kidnapped women were rescued by its personnel.

He explained that the police, in collaboration with members of the community, were able to repel the attackers from taking more people, adding that two of the bandits were arrested.

The police spokesman said that a manhunt of the kidnappers has commenced with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.

Kaduna State has been facing myriads of security challenges, notably armed bandits who kidnap for ransom and killing their victims in some cases.

On April 20, bandits abducted over 20 students from Greenfield University in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Three days after, three of the students were killed by their captors who had initially contacted their parents to demand N800 million to secure their release.

Also today, two more students of the private university held in captivity were killed, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a statement issued on Monday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said two more bodies of the abducted students were recovered by security agencies and have been evacuated to a mortuary, while the university has been notified of the development.

On April 25, Bandits have attacked Haske Baptist Church in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing eight people while several worshippers were abducted.

An unspecified number of worshippers also sustained varying degrees of injuries with a medical doctor, Zakariah Dogo Yaro of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, among those killed during the incident.

The church, located in Manini Tasha village, Kuriga Ward of the local government area, was attacked around 9 am on Sunday by the heavily-armed bandits.