‘Seeking Help Is Not A Sign Of Weakness,’ Saraki Advises Buhari, APC On Insecurity

“It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government need help,” said a former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Saraki decried the disturbing rate of insecurity in various parts of the country, especially in Anambra, Kaduna, Yobe, Niger, and Lagos States where acts of violence were reported in one day.

He noted that the present security situation in the country was proof that the Federal Government has been overwhelmed and needed assistance from all.

The former senate president, therefore, urged the government to seek help wherever it could be found, saying the issue has gone beyond what it could handle alone.

He told President Buhari that calling for help at a time like this does not imply weakness, stressing the need to bring together all former Presidents and Heads of State, as well as serving and former chief justices, presiding officers of the National Assembly, and heads of the security agencies.

Saraki also advised the President to call upon leaders of the private sector, development partners, and friends of the nation in the international community, among others to find solutions to the problem.

According to him, the meeting should hold expeditiously and be followed by immediate actions, while the government should recognise that it is not the time to play politics with the lives of Nigerians.

The former senate president, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that his suggestions were made out of genuine concern, adding that members of the opposition were ready to support the government to find solutions to the security challenges in the country.

Read his full advice to the APC government below: