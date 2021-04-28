ASCAB Writes Senate, Seeks Reversal Of ‘Fraudulent’ Privatisation Programmes

A civil society coalition, Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), has written to the Senate, asking the upper chamber to set up an agency that would reverse alleged fraudulent privatisation programmes carried out in the country.

ASCAB in a letter dated April 28 and addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, called on the parliament to mount pressure on the executive to act on its report on Nigeria’s past privatisation programmes.

It will be recalled that the Senate had in 2011 set up a committee to investigate the privatisation and commercialisation activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) from 1999 to 2011.

The committee, which was chaired by Senator Lawan, had said it discovered some sharp practices in the exercise, ranging from alleged fraud and abuse of power.

As a result, the upper chamber advised the Federal Government to reverse some of the privatisation programmes.

But ASCAB’s interim Chairman, Femi Falana, said the Senate should use “legislative tools to put pressure on the Executive” to implement the committee report.

He called on the lawmakers to “enact an Act to facilitate the establishment of a body that would actualize the reversal of all past privatizations which your (Lawan’s) Committee found were characterized by abuses, illegality and fraud.”

“The Senate should use legislative tools to put pressure on the Executive to implement the recommendations of the “REPORT OF THE AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON INVESTIGATION OF THE PRIVATIZATION AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES OF THE BUREAU OF PUBLIC ENTERPRISES (BPE) FROM 1999 TO 2011,” he said.

“That the National Assembly should enact an Act to facilitate the establishment of a body that would actualize the reversal of all past privatizations which your Committee found were characterized by abuses, illegality and fraud, pursuant to Section 16(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.”

READ THE LETTER ADDRESSED TO THE SENATE BELOW: