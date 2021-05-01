Don’t Politicise Insecurity, Buhari Will Find Lasting Solutions – APC To PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to a communique issued by governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on recent security incidents recorded in some parts of the country.

The PDP leaders have previously expressed concerns over the worrisome issues of insecurity in the country.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary of the APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party said it shares the concerns of the PDP governors.

However, the statement noted, “let no one be in doubt as to the urgency and capacity of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to end the recent security incidents.”

It said well-meaning Nigerians should avoid politicising the issues or trivialise the complexity of the solutions required.

“We urge stakeholders and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians to avoid politicising or being simplistic about the security situation,” the statement said. “At a time like this, our duty to our nation as good citizens should outweigh political party colorations.

“As those who receive constant security briefings, PDP Governors should know that divisive rhetorics can only embolden the criminals who are carrying out these cowardly acts. This is not the time to play to the gallery, but sit down to find real and lasting solutions. The latter is what the President Buhari administration is doing.

“While high-level investigations are ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents, President Buhari has already given marching orders to our security services to check the security incidents. We pray the investigations should not reveal conspiracies by the opposition to weaken the government in furtherance of their desperate 2023 aspirations.

“We are however confident that our PDP governors and indeed all stakeholders will cooperate and support ongoing efforts to quickly and permanently end the security incidents.”