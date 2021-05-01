Insecurity: UniJos Orders Immediate Closure Of Hostels

University of Jos authorities on Friday ordered the immediate closure of all hostels on its premises.

The decision was reached after the Manangment held a meeting with the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Chief Security Officer, President, Students Union Government (SUG), Speaker of Parliament and External Security Agencies.

The meeting, which was held on Friday, deliberated on a Security Report regarding security threat to the University Staff, Students and properties.

“As a result of this, soft targets like the Hostels are in great danger,” a statement signed by University spokesman, Abdullahi Abdullahi, said.

“In the light of the above, the Hostels are to be closed with immediate effect.

“This is in the interest of the safety of students until all security measures have been perfected to protect the campuses as well as the Hostels.

“However, all examinations are to continue unhindered.

Members of the University Community are to note and strictly comply with this Directive.”

Kidnappers have, in recent times, targeted schools for mass abductions.

Four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were abducted in the on Thursday, although three later escaped.

Several students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, are still in captivity after they were taken by bandits in April.