PDP Demands Prosecution Of Amaechi, Usman Over ‘Mismanaged’ N165bn NPA Fund

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding the investigation, prosecution, and immediate sack of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, over alleged mismanagement of over N165billions in the agency.

The party also claimed that the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Mrs. Edith Amaechi is involved in an N48 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The foul stench of corruption oozing out of the NPA, NDDC and other agencies of government in the last six years has shown that our MDAs have become the cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of greedy leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their cronies in government in their unbridled looting of our patrimony.

“Our party asserts that the fact that it took the minister a clear six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director over the alleged looting of N165 billion unremitted operating surplus of the agency, which is under his purview, is suspect and raises public belief that he (Amaechi) only acted apparently to shied himself after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.

“This is in addition to reports from the office of Auditor General which also unearthed the looting of unremitted deduction to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 under the suspended NPA Managing Director and Amaechi’s ministerial supervision,” the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said in the statement.

The Party added that the audit report also exposed another N15.18 billion allegedly siphoned through shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA, an agency under Amaechi’s ministerial purview.

The PDP, therefore, demand that both the minister and the NPA Managing Director should be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and possible prosecution.