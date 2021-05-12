FULL COMMUNIQUE: Southern Governors Call For National Dialogue, Ban Open Grazing

Governors of Southern states in Nigeria have called for national dialogue and placed a ban on the movement of cattle by foot into and within the South.

The governors said the ban on open grazing is imperative because the development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South.

They also recommended that in view of widespread agitations among various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue.

These are part of the resolution made by the governors at their meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday.

The governors’ demands were contained in a twelve-point communique read by the chairman of the group and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

See the full communique below…