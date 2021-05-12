Advertisement
FULL COMMUNIQUE: Southern Governors Call For National Dialogue, Ban Open Grazing
Governors of Southern states in Nigeria have called for national dialogue and placed a ban on the movement of cattle by foot into and within the South.
The governors said the ban on open grazing is imperative because the development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South.
They also recommended that in view of widespread agitations among various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue.
These are part of the resolution made by the governors at their meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday.
The governors’ demands were contained in a twelve-point communique read by the chairman of the group and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.
See the full communique below…
COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE MEETING OF THE GOVERNORS OF SOUTHERN NIGERIA IN GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ASABA, DELTA STATE, ON TUESDAY, 11TH MAY, 2021
At its meeting held today, 11th May, 2021, th e Southern Governors Forum reviewed the situation in the nation generally and focused on the current security situation, agitations/restructuring, prospect for inter-state collaboration and partnerships as well as on the incidence of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Rising from the meeting, the Forum: affirmed that the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity; observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security.
Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria; noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including cattle movement to the South by foot); recommended that the Federal Government should support WILLING States to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems; agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism; recommended that in view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency; recommended that in deference to the sensitivities of our various peoples, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government Agencies (including Security Agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogenous; resolved to foster cooperation among the Southern States and the nation at large; expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi – Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation’s economy being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf.
The meeting therefore recommended the activation and establishment of ports in other States of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country; the meeting expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore suggested greater coordination and cooperation between Federal and State Governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic; expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people; and expressed gratitude to our host, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his generosity and hospitality.
Signed by:
Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN
Governor, Ondo State
His Excellency
Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu
Governor, Abia State Governor
His Excellency
Chief Emmanuel Udom
Akwa Ibom State
His Excellency
Willie Obiano
Governor, Anambra State
His Excellency
Senator Diri Duoye
Governor, Bayelsa State
His Excellency
Prof. Ben Ayade
Governor, Delta State
His Excellency
Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa
Governor, Cross Rivers State
His Excellency
Engr. Dave Umahi
Governor, Ebonyi State
His Excellency
Godwin Obaseki
Governor, Edo State
His Excellency
John Olukayode Fayemi
Governor, Ekiti State
His Excellency
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Governor, Enugu State
His Excellency
Senator Hope Uzodimma
Governor, Imo State
His Excellency
Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor, Lagos State
His Excellency
Dapo Abiodun
Governor, Ogun State
His Excellency
Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola
Governor, Osun State
His Excellency
Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde
Oyo State Governor
His Excellency
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike Governor
Rivers State