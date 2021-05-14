Man Who Married Buhari’s Daughter Declared Wanted Over $65m Fraud

A man who married President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter in 2016 has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The anti-corruption agency, in a notice posted to its website, said Yau Gimba Kumo is wanted, alongside Mr. Tarry Rufus and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, “in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion” of $65 million.”

Mr. Kumo was a former Managing Director of Mortgage Bank.

He reportedly married Fatima Buhari in 2016, in a wedding ceremony that took place in the President’s hometown of Daura.

Present at the wedding were the then Governors of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and his counterpart from Bauchi, Muhammad Abubakar.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC toll-free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272) or send an email to [email protected],” the notice signed by ICPC spokesman, Azuka Ogugua, said.

President Buhari was elected in 2015 after campaigning to fight corruption in Nigeria, among other promises.