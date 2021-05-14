Project SAFE, Partners To Bolster Support Systems For GBV Survivors

Project SAFE is convening its NGO partners for a virtual retreat to bolster referral and support networks for survivors of gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Project SAFE is a study and intervention project implemented by the Social Science Academy of Nigeria and Towntalk which focusses on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to mitigate gender-based violence during and post COVID 19.

The event, titled “Fast-Tracking Effective Response Coordination Among GBV Support Providers” is scheduled to take place on the Thursday 20th of May 2021.

The event will feature training on the AI tools and knowledge sharing between the NGOs who are in partnership with the project. It is virtual and free, but partners and intending partners should register to confirm attendance here: https://bit.ly/3nTvkkx

The Chief Operating Officer for Towntalk, Disun Vera-Cruz, while speaking on the upcoming event, said that “effective partnership and synergies among GBV-focused organizations will help create a robust referral system for GBV survivors to access medical, legal, and psychological support”.

Project SAFE is an #AI4COVID study leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to mitigate GBV and Security during and post COVID-19 in Nigeria. It leverages several tools including the Area! app available on the App Store and Play store via bit.ly/area-app. Project SAFE also has a USSD code *347*0# and is available on a 24/7 toll-free line 08000-767-767.

To find out more, visit www.projectsafe.ng or email Disun- [email protected]