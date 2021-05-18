Buhari Confirms Abubakar Fikpo As Employment Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), a statement from the Presidency said on Tuesday.

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in an acting capacity.

The statement, signed by spokesman Garba Shehu, also said the President had approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18.