Strike: FG Not Folding Arms Over NLC, Kaduna Govt Rift – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government is not folding its arms over the ongoing face-off between the Kaduna State Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

This is according to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that the said the Federal Government was working to resolve the issue.

NLC and other labour leaders had on Monday embarked on a five-day warning strike in Kaduna in protest against the disengagement of workers by the state government.

However, the striking workers made a U-turn on Wednesday and shelved their strike to honour efforts initiated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige in brokering peace.

But the Minister said: “The Federal Government is not folding its arms and already the Minister of Labour and Employment has waded in and is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and also the Labour”

“In addition, the security apparatus all over the country have also taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums don’t take advantage of this situation.

“In particular, I know that the police have reinforced its patrol between Kaduna and Abuja so that we do not witness kidnappers taking advantage of the situation.”

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration “is quite concerned and is doing its best to see how the two parties can resolve their misunderstandings amicably, with little loss to productivity, little loss to properties.”

According to the government’s spokesman, all the parties have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements.