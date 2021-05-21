Advertisement

Bandits Attack Katsina Catholic Church, Kill Reverend Father

Updated May 21, 2021
Bandits have attacked St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church located in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing a Reverend father Alphonsus Bello.

During the attack which occurred on Thursday night another priest, Reverend Father Joe Keke was abducted.

The gunmen according to an eyewitness attacked the church compound at about 11: 00 pm and moved straight to the residences of the two priests situated inside the church compound.

He said, the deceased reverend father Bello initially resisted attempts by the gunmen to abduct him after which he was overpowered.

His remains were eventually discovered inside a farmland behind the Catechetical Training School Malumfashi in the early hours of Friday.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident to Channels Television, adding that two suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime.

He said the command is doing all it could to ensure that the abducted Reverend father Keke is rescued alive.

“As for the other priest Reverend father Bello, our men found the corpse and there were no signs of gunshots on him”. Isah added.

 

 

 

 



