Bandits Kill Two People In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Two people have been killed by bandits in Giwa and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, the bandits killed one Yusuffa Karami at Maikulu in Birnin Gwari local government, while one Fanyo Bello was confirmed dead following gun wounds inflicted by bandits at Ungwan Maikuzunniya of Giwa LGA in the early hours of today.

Security agencies also reported that a nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh has committed suicide by hanging herself at Gonan Rogo of Kajuru local government area.

The aged woman reportedly tied a rope around her neck inside a room and took her life for reasons yet unknown as of the time of this update.

The fresh attack comes hours after the bandits killed four people at the Goska community in Jemaa Local Government Area of the state.