Bello Visits Zamfara Police Headquarters, Asks Officers To Enforce Shoot-At-Sight Order

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed on Tuesday visited the State Police Command, asking operatives to enforce the shoot-at-sight order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the insecurity in the country.

In March, President Buhari directed security agencies to shoot anyone seen with AK-47 while ordering a clampdown on bandits.

He had also on March 11 emphasised that security chiefs had received marching orders to go harder on criminals, including to shoot anyone found illegally with rifles.

“During the visit, the governor reiterated the order that police and other government security agencies are to effectively implement the presidential order to shoot at any bandit, person or group of people seen with AK-47 or any weapons on the spot,” a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Jamilu Magaji partly read.

According to the governor, only those approved by law or the security agencies are to carry guns and other sophisticated weapons noting that those found in unlawful possession of guns should be shot instantly.

Matawalle said his administration is fully in support of the policies and programmes of President Buhari, especially in his bid to ensure the security of the lives and property of citizens.

He also commended the Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu and other Heads of security agencies in the state for ensuring the quick return of normalcy in Kurya Madaro of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area where some unscrupulous elements organised a protest yesterday along Kaura Namoda-Gusau road.

He however enjoined them to sustain the magnitude so as to ensure the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in all parts of the state, reiterating his administration’s support to the police and other security agencies with all the necessary logistics so as to discharge their duties effectively.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police thanked the Governor for the visit, saying the visit will go a long way in boosting the morale and productivity of the police in ending the prevailing security challenges in the state.