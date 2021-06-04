12 Farmers, 10 Others Killed As Bandits Attack Zamfara Communities

Twelve farmers have been reportedly killed and nine others injured by suspected bandits in Magami and Mayaba communities in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

Channels TV gathered that the armed bandits launched the attack when the farmers were in their respective farmlands trying to clear their lands in preparation for this year’s farming activities.

The bandits also carted away livestock and other valuables.

It was also said that the twelve persons killed were buried according to Islamic rites while those injured are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

READ ALSO: Rescind Suspension Of Twitter In Nigeria Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells Buhari

In another attack, about ten people were killed and many animals rustled as bandits attacked Bardi And Girkau villages of Anka local government.

According to a source in Anka, the bandits invaded the villages about 9pm Thursday evening and started shooting sporadically killing six people in Bardi village and four persons in Girkau village.

The bandits also set one motorcycle ablaze and took two away.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command SP Shehu Mohammed said troops have been deployed to the affected communities and efforts is ongoing to trace the perpetrators and ensure they face the full wrath of the law