‘They Are Taking Us For Granted,’ Lawmaker Fumes Over Refusal Of IGP, CBN Gov, NSA Others To Appear Before NASS

A member of the House of Representatives, Isiaka Ibrahim, on Monday lamented over the refusal of Heads of government to appear during the investigative hearing on recovered loots.

The House adhoc committee is investigating the management of recovered loots by government agencies.

Ibrahim who is a member of, House Adhoc Committee on recovered loots lamented that the repeated absence of the Head of Governments is disrespectful to the National Assembly.

Those invited to the hearing and refused to show up include, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele; the Inspector General Of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“These are those that have gone through the Senate for confirmation. So, I am worried, when they are invited and the National Assembly is taken for granted in a case like this.

“It calls for serious concern. I want to appeal that this should not end here. If it amounts to raising it on the floor of the House, we should shut down the National Assembly if the agencies of government are not going to respect us by our invitation then we don’t need to be here,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim added that the lawmakers have no business being in the parliament if agencies of government who are creations of the parliament refuse to respect the institution that created them.

The committee then resolved to evoke relevant sections of the constitution to exercise powers of the legislature if they fail to appear before Thursday, June 10.