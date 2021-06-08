Bandits Kill Three Along Kaduna-Zaria Highway

At least three persons were killed during an attack by bandits along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have invaded Dunki village near the highway on Monday morning and started shooting sporadically, and in the process, killed two residents of the area.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said that the bandits were sighted by troops of the 4Demo Battalion of the Nigerian Army, moving towards the highway from Sharu village in the Kerawa area.

He said the troops, acting on credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement, laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages, where bandits were engaged in a fierce firefight, resulted in them suffering several casualties.

The bandits, having been decisively halted by the troops on these fronts, however, retreated hastily via another route and in the process attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents.

The bandits also killed an unidentified male traveler and later raided Mashashiya and Farguza villages, from where they stole some livestock and other valuables.