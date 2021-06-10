Kamaru Usman Visits Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

Nigerian-American welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has visited the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The welterweight champion visited the governor on Thursday shortly after he arrived in Nigeria.

He had first arrived in the nation’s capital, Abuja before proceeding to Kogi State.

The visit comes months after Usman defeated his challenger, Gilbert Burns, extending his seemingly impregnable reign at the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight division.