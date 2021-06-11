PHOTOS: UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Visits Diaspora Office In Abuja

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is in Nigeria.

On Friday, he visited the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa at her office in Abuja.

Usman a.k.a “The Nigerian Nightmare”, arrived Nigeria on Thursday and has been pictured with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

See photos of the Friday visit below:

Photo Credit: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television