US Polls: Dabiri-Erewa Hails Victory Of Another Nigerian-American, Esther Agbaje

Channels Television  
Updated November 4, 2020
File Photo of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa

 

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has rejoiced with another Nigerian-American, Esther Agbaje who becomes the first Nigerian-American in the Minnesota Legislature.

In the congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss was excited that more Nigerians are showing their interest in impacting good governance in their countries of residence.

She said the election of Ms. Esther Agbaje in the Minnesota House of Representatives is a testimony that Nigerians are capable of being trusted with the position of authority.

READ ALSO: US Election: Trump, Biden Await Results In Battleground States

As a three-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives (2003 to 2015), Dabiri Erewa wishes her continued and unparalleled success

Ms Esther Agbaje, 35, who contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, an affiliate of the US Democratic Party, is a Nigerian-born American.

Agbaje’s victory makes her the first Nigerian-American in the Minnesota legislature.

It is expected that more Nigerians will win their polls in the ongoing national elections in the US.



