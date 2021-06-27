NPFL 21: Katsina Utd End Akwa Utd Unbeaten Run, Dakkada Record 3rd Away Win

Katsina United have ended the unbeaten run of Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Before the matchday 29 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, Akwa United were unbeaten in 18 league matches. A league record.

Losing 1-0 to Rivers United on matchday 28, the Changi Boys were avoiding back-to-back defeats when they filed out to take on the in-form Promise Keepers. The home side stayed true to their winning objective and it paid off in the 15th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Samuel Kalu stepped up to the spot and scored. 1-0 and it remained that way till half time.

In the second half, the visitors tried all they could to get something out of the game. In the 71st minute, Charles Okafor sent a long ball to Akarandut Orok inside the box but the striker failed to convert the chance into a goal.

Katsina United won 1-0 and recorded their 10th win of the season. Unbeaten run over for Akwa United but coach Kennedy Boboye’s team still maintained the top position in the league.

In Bauchi, the early kick-off match between Wikki Tourists and Lobi Stars ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts. Mohammed Guda’s goal from the penalty spot sealed victory for Wikki, a team in desperate need of victories to avoid the relegation zone. They are currently 15th on the log.

At the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, Adamawa United showed they will not go down without a fight. The bottom-placed team beat Jigawa Golden Stars to record just their 5th win of the season.

At the New Jos Stadium, the star match between Plateau United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba ended in a goalless draw. As regards movement on the table, the result didn’t harm both sides so much but win for the People’s Elephant would have shot them into the top four. They are fifth on the log but tied on 49 points with Kwara United.

Sadly, another show of fans misconduct was displayed as some players of Enyimba were attacked and injured.

Dominant Home Wins

Since moving to the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Kano Pillars are making it a fortress and getting better match after match. They have drawn just two games at the venue against Rangers and Akwa United.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Jigawa Golden Stars on matchday 28, Sai Masu Gida needed to get back to winning ways. Going against an unpredictable FC Ifeanyi Ubah team, Coach Ibrahim Musa’s team erased all forms of complacency to get the job done.

David Ebuka scored in the 27th minute was good enough to secure victory and give Sai Masu Gida their 15th win of the season, they are third on the log, tied on 52 points with second-placed Nasarawa United, and with their dominant home form, they are still a top contender for the league title.

In Ilorin, Kwara United continued their dominant home form with a 1-0 win over struggling Sunshine Stars of Akure. The Harmony Boys who are unbeaten at home this season took the lead in the 7th minute via Michael Ohanu’s goal. They held on to the lone goal to record their 14th win of the season and returned into the top four on the league table. Coach Abdullahi Biffo’s team is still the surprise package of the season. It’s the 14th loss of the season for Sunshine Stars who are well placed in the relegation zone.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United showed class to record a 2-1 victory over Rivers United. The Solid Miners are having fun at home, they score goals and record convincing victories. So far, they hold the record of highest goalscoring team in the league.

Motivated from matchday 28 goalless draw result with Enyimba in Aba, Coach Bala Nikyu’s team needed to consolidate on that performance against Rivers United and they did. Chigozie Obasi opened the scoring for the home side in the 23rd minute while Michael Udeh doubled the lead in the 61st minute. Godwin Aguda pulled one back for the visitors from the spot but that was how far they could go.

Nasarawa United held on to win 2-1 and moved to second on the log. It’s the 16th win of the season for the Solid Miners and they moved to second position on the log.

With just one home defeat, Heartland FC is another team with good home performance. Today, they did the double-over MFM with a 2-0 win at the Dan Anyiam Stadium. On matchday 9, the Naze Millionaires beat MFM 1-2 at the Agege Stadium. It was the first home defeat for the Olukoya Boys this season.

The reverse fixture provided an opportunity for the Lagos-based team to avenge that loss but with the home superiority of Heartland, it was a difficult task. As early as the 5th minute, Chidera Eze opened scoring for the hosts and in the closing minutes of the game, Kingsley Maduforo scored to seal victory for coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s team who are now 10th on the log with 41 points.

Vital Away Victories

In Ozoro, the struggle continued for Warri Wolves. Just 2 weeks ago, they lost at home to Dakkada FC, today, they fell at home again. A 67th-minute goal scored by Christian Nnaji gave Rangers International Football Club a vital 1-0 victory over sinking Warri Wolves. It is the 16th time the Wolves are losing this season, they are 19th on the log and will need a miracle to survive relegation.

Dakkada FC recorded their third away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors at the Okigwe Township Stadium. Issac George scored in the 76th minute to give the Chosen Ones another crucial win on the road and inflict the third defeat in a row on the Warriors.

This is the second defeat to Abia Warriors in Okigwe. Before losing to Enyimba in a rescheduled fixture last week, they were unbeaten at home. Coach Imama Amapakabo’s team have now lost 10 times this season while Dakkada FC recorded their 12th win of the season.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 29 Results

Katsina United 1 Akwa United 0

Wikki Tourists 1 Lobi Stars 0

Adamawa United 2 Jigawa Golden Stars 0

Plateau United 0 Enyimba FC 0

Kano Pillars 1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0

Kwara United 1 Sunshine Stars 0

Nasarawa United 2 Rivers United 1

Heartland FC 2 MFM FC 0

Warri Wolves 0 Rangers Int’l FC 1

Abia Warriors 0 Dakkada FC 1