Police Launch Manhunt As Gunmen Abduct Another Monarch In Ekiti

Police authorities say they have launched a manhunt for abductors of a monarch in Ekiti State.

Force spokesperson in the state, Sunday Abutu confirmed to Channels Television that the traditional ruler of Eda-Ile Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area Benjamin Osho was kidnapped on Friday when gunmen laid siege on his farm and seized him alongside his wife.

READ ALSO: Three Tricycle Operators Arrested For Stealing 300 Bags Of Cement

The monarch’s wife is said to have been immediately released by the gunmen apparently to enable her to mobilize for payment of ransom.

This incident is coming two months after the monarch of Ilemosho Ekiti, David Adegboyega was abducted and later released after about five days in the abductors’ den.

The State police command says it is collaborating with other locals to ensure that Mr Osho regains his freedom and the perpetrators are brought to book.