Nnamdi Kanu Rearrested, Brought Back To Nigeria

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been rearrested and brought back to Nigeria.

He was intercepted on June 27.

Kanu is expected to be re-arraigned before the Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial.

This was made known at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

According to Mr Malami, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Federal Government’s application to detain the IPOB leader in a DSS facility ahead of the continuation of his trial.

Justice Nyako also granted the application for the accelerated hearing of his trial to July 26 and 27 as against the earlier adjourned date of October 20.

Mr Kanu has repeatedly called for the breakaway of a significant chunk of southern Nigeria to form the Republic of Biafra.

He is expected to face charges of treason in court.

On October 2015, he was arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.

However, Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

Since then he has been sighted in Israel and has continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to employ violence in achieving secession.

“He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions,” Mr Malami said on Tuesday.

“Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.”

Read the full text of Mr Malami’s speech at the press conference in Abuja: