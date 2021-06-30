Gunmen Kidnap Six Ceramic Workers In Kogi

Gunmen on Wednesday morning kidnapped six staff of West African Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day within the Emiworo community under the Ajaokuta Council.

Sources say the workers were abducted while loading stones which were expected to be delivered in the ceramic site located at Itobe in the same council area.

The suspected criminals who were fully armed whisked the six victims away to a yet-to-be-disclosed destination.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kogi State Police Command DSP William Aya, said officers are operating in collaboration with other security agencies to see that the victims are rescued.

According to him, the operatives are still combing the bushes in the local government to see if the gunmen might be lingering close by.