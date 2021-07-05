Nine Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom As Police, Kidnappers Exchange Fire

Nine kidnap victims regained their freedom on Sunday after police operatives and kidnappers exchanged fire in Edo State.

The rescue efforts followed credible intelligence from members of the public that a 14-Seater Toyota Hiace bus heading from Auchi to Benin was intercepted by a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers at Igieduma village along Benin-Auchi Road.

Confirming the incident via a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, said the kidnap victims comprising three males and six females were rescued unhurt with security operatives combing the bush for possible arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

Bello said on sighting the police and other team members, the hoodlums opened fire but were overwhelmed by the superior fire power from the security operatives which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escaped with bullet wounds into the thick forest.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO Ehor Division, CSP Benafa Benjamin immediately swung into action, mobilized his team of police operatives from Ehor Division of Edo State police command, other sister agencies and vigilante group for immediate bush combing. They moved into Igieduma forest reserve,” the statement partly read.

As part of the measures to tackle the menace of kidnapping in Edo, the state Commissioner of Police CP Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu psc asked the general public, especially communities around Benin-Auchi road to continue to support the police.

The police boss noted that the Command will not relent in its effort in combating crime and criminality in Edo State.