Kano State Govt Complies With FG’s Directive, Suspends Sallah Festivities

Channels Television  
Updated July 19, 2021
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, spoke to reporters on Friday, February 7, 2020.
In compliance with the Federal Government’s placing of six states on red alert including Kano, the state government has suspended all Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) festivities.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who announced this, however, said that the Eid Prayers would be held in all the five Emirates and mosques across the state.

READ ALSO: Eid El-Adha: Why There Is Food Inflation – Buhari

He said the development was part of the measure adopted by Nigeria, like most parts of the African continent now facing a COVID-19 third wave after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant.

Malam Garba further stated that the red alert allows authorities in the affected states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum, particularly the traditional Durbar (Hawan Sallah) which is marked by colourful horse riding events watched by large gatherings.

The commissioner also urged the public to observe the safety protocols that involve the use of face masks, hand washing, and distancing during Eid prayer.



