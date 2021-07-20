Everton Suspend First-Team Player Over Alleged Child Sex Offences

English football club, Everton have suspended a member of the first team pending a police investigation.

The sanction was disclosed via the official website of the club on Monday.

According to media outlets in England, the player was arrested last Friday by Greater Manchester Police before being released on bail.

While details of the player involved have not been revealed due to legal reasons, the Toffees have however stated they would collaborate with the security agencies in their investigations.

The club declined to make any further statement.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police confirmed the arrest saying, ”Officers arrested a man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries.”