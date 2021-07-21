Nigeria Will Not Experience Civil War Again – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun is confident that Nigeria will neither experience another civil war nor break-up.

Speaking on Wednesday while receiving the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home, the governor declared that the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will also be eventually surmounted.

While admitting that the country was going through a difficult time owing to insecurity and other challenges, he expressed the faith that Nigerians would overcome the situation in the end.

Governor Abiodun called on Nigerians not to give up, but continue to have faith and trust in God, saying no problem is too big for God to solve.

“This country will not break into two; nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war, the unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest,” he said.

“I have a mountain-moving faith in God because He alone can do the impossible he said. As a government we will try our best, please continue to pray for us.”

Abiodun emphasised the need for Nigerians to unite and fight their common enemies as the diversity of the country remains her strength.

He also sued for religious tolerance among adherents of different faiths, admonishing Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim who was regarded as the Father of Faith by having absolute trust and faith in God.

The governor explained that his administration in the last two years has been fair to all irrespective of religious beliefs, adding projects had been executed in each of the 236 wards of Ogun in line with the inclusive approach of his administration.