Lagos Govt Threatens To Prosecute Actor Yomi Fabiyi

The Lagos State Government, through its Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has threatened to prosecute a Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, for contempt of court over airing a movie about the facts of a case under judicial consideration.

At the resumed hearing of the matter before the State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, the Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, said her office will prosecute the actor for producing a movie entitled “Oko Iyabo,” based on the court proceedings of June 24, 2021.

She said that despite warnings during the proceedings of June 24 that the matter was sub judice and, therefore, prohibited from public discussion elsewhere, Fabiyi went ahead and made a movie about the facts of the case.

Responding to the allegations, defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), said that though he was aware of the movie, it was filmed before the criminal case began in court.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo expressed displeasure about the development and ordered an investigation.

She directed the authorities to investigate the allegations against Fabiyi to enable legal actions to be taken against him if he is found culpable.

Baba Ijesha is yet to put in his defence but the case has been adjourned till tomorrow for the cross-examination of the witness by the lead defense counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN).