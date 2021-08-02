Police Rescue Wife Of Benue Commissioner, Kill Three Kidnappers

Men of the Police Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday rescued the wife of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge.

During the rescue operation, three kidnappers were killed by the police.

Mrs. Unenge was kidnapped on Saturday.

Governor Samuel Ortom who received the rescued victim in the company of her husband, Mr. Bernard Unenge, warned all local collaborators of the kidnap syndicates to desist from the act or face a similar fate like three of the kidnappers who were killed by the police during the rescue operation at Agber village, a suburb of the state capital.

Governor Ortom commended the police for their gallantry and professionalism in the operation without paying any ransom to the kidnappers while urging the team to ensure the arrest of the fleeing members of the gang with a directive to demolish the property used by the kidnappers immediately.

On Saturday Governor Ortom had called on the Federal Government to clamp down on bandits and kidnappers.

He expressed concerns over the growing cases of kidnapping and other organised crimes across the country, asking the Federal Government to take on them heads-on.

He assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure the release of the victim.

“We are working together with the security agencies. You don’t just review security matters sometimes because you will be exposing the victim,” Governor Ortom said.

“Throughout yesterday night and today, my security adviser is here and we are working with some conventional and unconventional security, they will be released.”

Governor Ortom also expressed optimism that the nation would surmount all her security challenges.