23 Killed, 260 Infected In Sokoto Stomach Flu Outbreak

No fewer than 23 people have died as a result of the outbreak of gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, in some communities in Sokoto State.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Mohammed Iname, confirmed the deaths to reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the outbreak has affected 13 out of the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that over 260 people have been infected with the disease.

Some of the affected local government areas are Dange/Shuni, Kebne, Gwadabawa, Tangaza, Isa, Bodinga, Wamakko, and Silame.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines caused by bacterial toxins or viral infection and marked by diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever in an infected person.

It is typically spread by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water.

In Sokoto, authorities say Gwadabawa Local Government Area has recorded the highest infection rate with over 47 confirmed cases.

Iname asked residents to be very careful during this period as the disease is highly contagious and easily transmitted from person to person through casual contact.

He advised them to limit the rate of visitation to affected areas as this has been discovered to be a major source of transmission.

The commissioner also warned medical practitioners and other health workers to stop treating infected persons at home.

He said the state government has made adequate provisions to tackle the outbreak and seeking help from experts and relevant agencies to curb the spread.

Residents should go about their normal activities as the state government is monitoring the situation closely, Iname averred.