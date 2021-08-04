Police Kill One Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest Two Others In Benue

The police authorities in Benue State have arrested a suspected kidnapper and arrested two others during a gun duel.

Police spokesman, DSP Sewuese Anene said the kidnapper died at the hospital from injuries sustained during the fire exchange, warning that the police will continue to root out all criminal elements.

The suspects were said to have abducted a businessman, Peter Ogbonna from his retail shop in Ugba, Logo Local Government Area of the state on July 29.

However, rescue came for the victim last Thursday after men of Operation Zenda engaged the gunmen in a gun battle before they were subdued and arrested.

“Today 4/8/21, information was received that gunman who kidnapped Mr Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town were in a hideout at Tse Atoov, Alabaar, Logo local government, the operatives swung into action and invaded the hideout,” the statement partly read.

“On sighting the police, suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire, but the police were able to subdue them, three of the suspects were arrested at the scene.

“One of them sustained gunshot injuries, was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead and the corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while two of them identified as; Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Miyina are currently undergoing interrogation.”

See the full statement issued by the police below: