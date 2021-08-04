Advertisement
Police Kill One Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest Two Others In Benue
The police authorities in Benue State have arrested a suspected kidnapper and arrested two others during a gun duel.
Police spokesman, DSP Sewuese Anene said the kidnapper died at the hospital from injuries sustained during the fire exchange, warning that the police will continue to root out all criminal elements.
The suspects were said to have abducted a businessman, Peter Ogbonna from his retail shop in Ugba, Logo Local Government Area of the state on July 29.
However, rescue came for the victim last Thursday after men of Operation Zenda engaged the gunmen in a gun battle before they were subdued and arrested.
“Today 4/8/21, information was received that gunman who kidnapped Mr Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town were in a hideout at Tse Atoov, Alabaar, Logo local government, the operatives swung into action and invaded the hideout,” the statement partly read.
“On sighting the police, suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire, but the police were able to subdue them, three of the suspects were arrested at the scene.
“One of them sustained gunshot injuries, was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead and the corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while two of them identified as; Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Miyina are currently undergoing interrogation.”
See the full statement issued by the police below:
RESCUE OF KIDNAP VICTIMS AND ARREST OF SUSPECTED KIDNAPPERS.
Still on the ongoing operation to clamp down on kidnappers in the state, police operatives from Operation Zenda crack squad extended their work to Logo Local Government Area.
2.Today, 4/8/2021 information was received that gunmen who kidnapped Mr. Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town were in a hideout at Tse-Atoov, Alabar, Logo LGA, the operatives quickly swung into action by invading the hideout. On sighting the police, suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue the and three (3) of the suspects were arrested at the scene. One of them sustained gunshot injuries, was confirmed dead at the hospital and corpse has been deposited at the morgue while two of them identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation.
- The victim was rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family.
- One fabricated barretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.
5.Cordon and search operation is going to arrest fleeing suspects with gunshot wounds meanwhile, members of the public with useful information about the whereabout of these suspects are advised to quickly inform the police for necessary action please.
DSP. ANENE SEWUESE CATHERINE
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FOR:
COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
BENUE STATE COMMAND