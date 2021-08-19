Anambra Election: INEC Names Soludo As APGA Candidate, Exempts PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named Mr Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

This was contained in a list of governorship and deputy governorship candidates released on Thursday and signed by the Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The list, which has the names of 12 political parties, however, exempted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in another statement, disclosed that the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

According to him, the timetable and schedule of activities approved by INEC on January 18 provide for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Okoye stated that by the deadline of July 30 fixed by the commission, seven governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of the 18 political parties.

Speaking about the recognition of Soludo, he said, “The commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

“The final list of candidates will be published on October 7, 2021, as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.”

See the list of the candidates released by the electoral umpire below: