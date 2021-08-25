Policeman, Civilian Killed As Robbers Attack Bullion Van Again In Ondo

Dare-devil armed robbers have attacked another bullion van on the outskirts of Ondo State along the Lagos-Ore expressway.

The robbers were said to have opened fire on the bullion van at about 1pm on Wednesday, while on its way to Araromi-Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo from Edo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

She stated that the robbers killed two persons – a policeman attached to the van and the driver of the vehicle.

Odunlami added that two other policemen on the team sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She disclosed that the remains of the policeman and the driver killed have been deposited at a mortuary in the state.

The command’s spokesperson also confirmed that the robbers succeeded in carting away an unspecified amount of cash from the bullion van.

She said a detachment of policemen has been drafted to the area and the operatives were on the trail of the robbers.

Wednesday’s robbery comes a week after a bullion van was attacked at the Emure-Ile Junction along the Akure-Owo Highway.

A policeman was also shot during the incident which occurred on Wednesday last week, although the bullion van was not conveying any cash when it was attacked by robbers.