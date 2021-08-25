Advertisement

Policeman, Civilian Killed As Robbers Attack Bullion Van Again In Ondo

Channels Television  
Updated August 25, 2021
A file photo of a man carrying a gun.

 

Dare-devil armed robbers have attacked another bullion van on the outskirts of Ondo State along the Lagos-Ore expressway.

The robbers were said to have opened fire on the bullion van at about 1pm on Wednesday, while on its way to Araromi-Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo from Edo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

She stated that the robbers killed two persons – a policeman attached to the van and the driver of the vehicle.

Odunlami added that two other policemen on the team sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She disclosed that the remains of the policeman and the driver killed have been deposited at a mortuary in the state.

The command’s spokesperson also confirmed that the robbers succeeded in carting away an unspecified amount of cash from the bullion van.

She said a detachment of policemen has been drafted to the area and the operatives were on the trail of the robbers.

Wednesday’s robbery comes a week after a bullion van was attacked at the Emure-Ile Junction along the Akure-Owo Highway.

A policeman was also shot during the incident which occurred on Wednesday last week, although the bullion van was not conveying any cash when it was attacked by robbers.



More on Local

Soldier Injured As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Yobe Community

Tax Evasion Appeal: Tribunal Orders Multichoice To Pay FIRS N900bn Deposit

Delta Govt Confirms Outbreak Of Bird Flu

NDA Attackers Had Insiders’ Collaboration, Says Ex-Naval Officer

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV