Soldier Injured As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Yobe Community

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State.

A reliable military source confirmed to Channels Television that the troops succeeded in recovering one Toyota van out of the three the attackers came with.

However, a soldier was injured and is receiving treatment after the insurgents stormed Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the north-eastern state.

Speaking to Channels Television via the telephone conversation, a resident Audu Yakubu, said that the attackers came in three Toyota vans and drove straight to the military base.

“Some villagers had earlier alerted us that they saw strange faces around the Babbangida axis,” he said. “So on sighting them coming, we all ran into the bush for safety.”

Another resident who craved anonymity said the attackers invaded the community at about 6.15pm and started shooting sporadically.

He, however, noted that the military engaged them in a gun battle.

Babbangida is located 50 kilometres away from Dapchi, where 110 students of the Government Girls Science Technical College were abducted in February 2018.