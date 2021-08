Another 32 Bethel Baptist School Students Regain Freedom

Another 32 students out of the 63 remaining abducted students of Bethel Baptist school in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

Although the Kaduna State Government and police authorities are yet to confirm the development, a top official of Baptist School told Channels Television that the students regained their freedom on Friday.

He further said that the freed students have been handed over to their parents.

The kidnappers had on July 5 attacked the school and took away 121 students from their hostels.

READ ALSO: Abducted Zamfara College Students Regain Freedom

The bandits released 28 of them on July 25, after a ransom was allegedly paid to the kidnappers.

On August 22, 15 more of the students were released by their captors.

At least 90 of the students have now regained their freedom while 31 remain in captivity.

Kidnapping for ransom has become common in Kaduna as well as other states in the North-West and North-Central as armed men increasingly become emboldened.

In the last year, bandits have attacked many communities in the regions, abducting scores and killing others.

During the period, several schools have come under attack with over 1,000 students kidnapped.

Most of the victims have since returned after their families paid ransom to the gunmen, but some are still in captivity.