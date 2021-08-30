Advertisement

Nigeria Records 93 COVID-19 Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated August 30, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded 93 deaths from COVID-19 and 362 new cases.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update for Sunday.

The new cases were reported in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos had the highest cases (200) followed by Oyo (33) and Kwara (30).

Others were Akwa Ibom (24), Ogun (17), Delta (15), Ekiti (15), Plateau (7), Rivers (7), FCT (5), Anambra (3), Edo (3), Bayelsa (1), Kaduna (1), and Kano (1).

READ ALSO: Buhari Vows To Crush Perpetrators Of Plateau Violence

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 2,454 deaths associated with the virus. The combined number of confirmed cases stands at 191,345, although 178,283 cases have been discharged.

In a bid to win the fight against the disease, authorities have stepped up efforts to ensure citizens take the COVID-19 vaccine for more protection against the virus.

The Federal Government has asked people to go to the various vaccination centres to take the first jab of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They have also encouraged everyone to continue to adhere to the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease – even after taking the vaccine – until the nation attains herd immunity.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos72,4455,28066,561604
FCT20,53442319,936175
Rivers10,1691,2738,769127
Kaduna9,225249,13566
Plateau9,179659,05559
Oyo8,0826737,247162
Edo5,3412554,891195
Ogun5,2441675,00176
Kano4,044133,921110
Akwa Ibom3,9847423,20042
Ondo3,9683223,57571
Kwara3,5563873,11257
Delta2,9142832,55675
Osun2,691392,57379
Enugu2,556-42,53129
Nasarawa2,414302,34539
Gombe2,23942,19144
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,048132,00332
Anambra2,046591,96819
Abia1,79461,76424
Imo1,710221,65038
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Ekiti1,4473131,11915
Benue1,413-11,39024
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13661,09832
Taraba1,062271,01124
Bayelsa1,0297393026
Niger9663291420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe50124909
Cross River4751244221
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25102438
Kogi5032

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



More on Coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccination: Group Protests Planned Restriction Of Movement In Edo

160,000 Protest In France Against Covid Rules

Nigeria Records 10 More Deaths, 618 New COVID-19 Cases

India Vaccinates 10 Million In One Day

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV