France Grants Citizenship To 12,000 Foreign COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Updated September 9, 2021
This handout photo taken on April 27, 2021 and released to AFP on September 9 by the NGO Family Frontiers shows plaintiffs in a case challenging a law preventing women in Malaysia passing their citizenship on to children born overseas, posing outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo by Handout / Family Frontiers / AFP)

 

France has granted citizenship to over 12,000 foreign-born health workers, security guards, checkout assistants and other frontline workers to thank them for their services during the Covid crisis, the government said Thursday.

Marlene Schiappa, junior interior minister in charge of citizenship, said over 16,000 people had applied for a French passport over the past year under a special scheme allowing workers in essential services to apply for citizenship after just two years in France, instead of the usual five.

Of these, 12,012 became French, she said.

 

French Junior Minister of Citizenship Marlene Schiappa delivers a speech during a “reversed conference” with victims of domestic violence (violences conjugales) and relatives testifying, at the Interior Ministry at Place Beauvau in Paris, on September 6, 2021. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

 

Among the other categories of employees eligible for the scheme are garbage collectors, home-care providers and nannies.

“These frontline workers were there for the nation. It is normal that the nation makes a gesture in their favour,” Schiappa said in a statement.

In 2020, a total of 61,371 people got French citizenship.

AFP



