Make Sacrifices To Tackle Insecurity, Jonathan Tells Nigerians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked Nigerians to make sacrifices to tackle the numerous security challenges facing the country.

He made the call on Friday in Abuja during a public presentation of a research report on terrorism and banditry by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

“We must therefore show commitment to peace in words, action and other necessary means,” Jonathan said. “To build a peaceful nation, we must first build in the lives of people because such inspires love, love promotes peace, peace engenders justice and justice guarantees freedom and trust.”

He also lamented that Nigerians have lost loved ones, properties and investments in the decade-long insurgency in the North-East.

‘Sacrifice From All’

The former president noted that “banditry, terrorism and other associated crimes threaten our human essence and the essential values of our democracy and nationhood.

“There is no doubt that our nation is plagued by many crisis and these challenges have continued to threaten our faith and shared destinies.

“This report that we are presenting today contains some observations and recommendations on the challenges of banditry and other human security concerns in our nation. As I conclude, let me state that the crisis facing us today requires sacrifice from all stakeholders.”