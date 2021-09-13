Advertisement

Three Killed As Flood Hits Estate In Abuja

Updated September 13, 2021
One of the cars damaged during the downpour. Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun.

 

At least three persons have been killed after a downpour in Trademore Estate, Lugbe District, Abuja.

The Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Mr Abbas Idris confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday morning. 

Residents of the area, however, insist that there are more fatalities. 

Several cars were also swept away by the flood following the downpour on Sunday night.

Residents believe the casualty figure is higher than three. Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Trademore Estate has been in the news for flooding. Last year, one person died in the area after a downpour.

Find below more photos showing the effect of the flood: 



