Nigeria Records 601 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 17, 2021
A health worker holds a vaccine tube and a syringe as Nigeria commences the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Nigeria has recorded 601 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed in its COVID update released on Thursday night.

According to the agency’s report, the new cases were reported from 17 states: Lagos (173), Edo (97), FCT (68), Rivers (50), Delta (45), Kaduna (28), Ondo (28), Akwa Ibom (25), Bayelsa (16), Imo (16), Plateau (15), Anambra (12), Ekiti (11), Cross River (6), Oyo (6), Gombe (3), and Benue (2).

This now brings the total confirmed cases across the country to 200,957.

189,346 infected persons have, however, recovered and have been discharged, while a total of 2,647 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

 

Below is a breakdown of cases across the country.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,5912,57772,350664
FCT21,11074120,190179
Rivers11,62778610,692149
Kaduna9,409799,26070
Plateau9,274659,14663
Oyo8,6047127,705187
Edo6,1226455,262215
Ogun5,338415,21879
Ondo4,3742774,01087
Akwa Ibom4,2616113,60842
Kano4,138553,971112
Kwara3,7234573,20759
Delta3,2686272,55685
Osun2,828402,70385
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,426422,34539
Gombe2,341502,24645
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,1851092,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,880501,80525
Imo1,800861,67440
Ekiti1,6783011,35225
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,528861,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Bayelsa1,2001361,03727
Adamawa1,155251,09832
Taraba1,091531,01424
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5592051821
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


