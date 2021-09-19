Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia Is Dead

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia is dead.

He died at the age of 64.

The family lawyer, Mr Yakubu Bawa, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Sunday morning.

He said Dr Mailafia died in the early hours of the day in Abuja.

According to Mr Bawa, Dr. Mailafia’s death followed a brief illness.

Apart from working with the apex bank, Dr Mailafia was a renowned Public Affairs Analyst and he was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 presidential election.

He hails from Kaduna State.

The deceased is survived by his wife.