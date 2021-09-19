Advertisement

Angry Residents In Sokoto Community Set Ablaze Six Suspected Bandits

Channels Television  
Updated September 19, 2021
Sokoto, usually referred to as Sokoto State to distinguish it from the city of Sokoto, is located in the extreme northwest of Nigeria, near to the confluence of the Sokoto River and the Rima River
A map of Sokoto State.

 

Some angry community members in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State have set ablaze six suspected armed bandits said to have been involved in an attack that took place on Friday.

During the attack on Friday, the bandits were said to have killed two people and abducted four others.

A source who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television in a telephone interview on Saturday that after the attack, members of the community chased the bandits and caught them in the nearby bushes.

While the police were also on ground and planning to transport the suspects to the command headquarters in Sokoto, the angry community members overpowered them and forcefully snatched the suspects from the security personnel.

Thereafter, all the six bandits were set ablaze.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident but refused to give any further comments.



