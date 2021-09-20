Terrorism: Nigeria Is Not Interested In Naming, Shaming Anybody – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the Nigeria Government is not interested in naming and shaming sponsors of terrorism.

Adesina, who made the remark on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, stated that the government would rather prosecute financiers of insurgency in court.

“Naming and shaming will not be the motive, bringing malefactors to justice will be it,” he said. “Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody. Rather, it wants to bring them to justice.

“You will see that the United Arab Emirates has given some names and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has reacted to that matter, saying that in due course, all these people will have their dates in court. Rest assured that these people will be dragged before justice and justice will have its way.”

Asked if the government investigates suspects before they are made to face trial, the President’s spokesman replied in the affirmative.

He explained that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and other security agencies were working to get verifiable evidence against the suspects before their arraignment in court.

“Investigations are going on at different levels; it will be at the level of the EFCC, it will be at the level of the NIA. All the security agencies will be working on it so that when those people eventually appear in court, there will be a prima facie case against them.

“You don’t first call people before the court and start looking for evidence against them later. No! The cases will be tied up before they appear in court,” Adesina stated.

His remarks come four months after the Federal Government said it had begun profiling for prosecution, well-placed Nigerians suspected to be financiers of terrorism in the country.

On May 7, the AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, revealed that investigations conducted established reasonable evidence of the involvement of some highly placed individuals, businessmen, and institutions across Nigeria in financing insurgency in the North East.