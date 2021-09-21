Advertisement

Nigeria Records 393 More COVID-19 Cases, Six New Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 21, 2021
A file photo of a health worker on duty.

 

Nigeria has confirmed 393 new cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country, said the Federal Government agency responsible for the control of disease outbreaks.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak, saying the new cases were reported on Monday in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Six new deaths were recorded, the agency added.

Of the cases, FCT recorded an alarming number of infections – 121, followed by Lagos and Edo States where 86 and 70 more cases were confirmed.

Other states include Delta – 30, Rivers – 24, Plateau – 16, Benue – 11, Cross River – 10, Abia – eight, Bayelsa – four, Gombe – four, Bauchi – three, Kano – three, Adamawa – two, and Taraba – one.

Data from the NCDC revealed that as of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 202,191 cases from the 2,997,060 samples collected and tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 190,901 infected people have been recovered from the disease and 2,661 people have died across all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases rise amid the third wave of the pandemic, authorities continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease.

This is as the Federal Government and some state authorities reintroduce the initially relaxed protocols, including the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,9802,96672,350664
FCT21,27680720,288181
Rivers11,72953011,047152
Kaduna9,431629,29970
Plateau9,309989,14863
Oyo8,6206327,798190
Edo6,2507085,326216
Ogun5,351285,24479
Ondo4,3882654,03489
Akwa Ibom4,2845953,64742
Kano4,154473,995112
Kwara3,753423,65061
Delta3,3256842,55685
Osun2,835352,71585
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,427432,34539
Gombe2,347162,28645
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,1961202,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,914271,86225
Imo1,802841,67840
Ekiti1,6882511,41225
Bauchi1,61251,59017
Benue1,5951531,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Bayelsa1,2081331,04728
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0212597620
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5691952921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


