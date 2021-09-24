President Buhari Addresses World Leaders At UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday addressed world leaders at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

The President spoke at the high-level General Debate of the summit ongoing at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States.

He took to the podium to address the world leaders after President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus gave his speech.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, ‘Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations’.

President Buhari addressed the world leaders on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

Since his arrival in New York on Sunday, the President has attended a series of meetings with leaders of other countries’ delegations and heads of international development organisations.

The Nigerian leader met with Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as well as President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi and Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta.

He also attended the UN Food Systems Summit and participated in a hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People,” among others.

President Buhari, who is expected back in the country on Sunday, was accompanied to New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Also in his delegation were the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, among others.